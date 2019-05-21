Humane Society of Elkhart Co. offers $25 dog adoptions throughout May

Are you looking for a furry little friend to join your family?

The Humane Society of Elkhart County is offering a special discount on dog adoptions through May 31st.

All dog adoptions cost $25, and the dogs are all spayed and neutered and come with all of their shots.

The Humane Society has taken in about 200 dogs since the beginning May, and they're hoping each one finds a forever home.

"As the weather's warming up and it's getting nice outside, you can take one of these dogs outside and have someone to play outside with and take walks with,” said Executive Director Rob LaRoy.

If you would like to meet all of the pups that are up for adoption,

click here .

