Human remains found in Kosciusko County field

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a Kosciusko County field Thursday afternoon.

The call came out just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon from witnesses saying they discovered human remains on a property west of State Road 13 and south of Old RD 30.

Deputies were directed to the edge of a field, several hundred yards off of the roadway, near a swamp.

The remains have not been identified.

Witnesses say they were walking in the area when they came across the remains.

According to Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello, the unidentified human remains will be transported to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for further examination.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices.

Officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Pierceton Police Department assisted with the investigation.