A story 16 News Now first showed you last week is now getting national attention.

Penn High School students built a unique Halloween costume for a 4-year-old Elkhart boy with cerebral palsy.

The "Incredible Hulk smash machine" fits over Zephan Cantu's wheelchair.

And now, the actor who plays Hulk on the big screen is giving kudos to those who made the costume.

Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "What an incredible thing the students at Penn High School created for a superhero in their community."