Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community makes huge impact just six months after opening

A memory care facility in Elkhart is making a huge impact just six months after opening up.

The Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community opened its doors in June of 2019 with the goal of bringing crucial change in memory care to Michiana.

16 Morning News Now was there first ahead of the grand opening, taking a look at the households designed to give residents freedom and opportunity thrive and have a sense of purpose.

Now, six months later, the Living Wisdom Community is thriving and seeing amazing results.

"When I see someone walk out their front door, meander through the garden, take it in,” said CEO Patrick Pingel."I know the stark contrast of what's happened in our industry versus what we've created here."

The Living Wisdom Community opened up two homes in June, and opened up the remaining two homes in late November. They are accepting new residents right now.

