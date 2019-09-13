Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center debuting new program

Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center will unveil details for a new dementia care program to the community at the the premier of a documentary film, called "Love is Listening: Dementia Without Loneliness" next week.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Joshua Short was joined by Deb Carriveau to talk more about the program and the premier.

The premier of the documentary film, "Love is Listening: Dementia Without Loneliness" will be on Tuesday, September 17th at 7 p.m. at the Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community Chapel.

Admission is free but registration required.

To view more information and register, you can visit Hubbard Hills' website.