It may be warmer than it usually is this time of year, but you can still take your family out for ice skating at the improved Howard Park.

South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts director Aaron Perri tells us the ice pond and ribbon will be open this week.

There's new equipment that can make ice in 50-degree weather, and there are 12 miles of refrigerated piping beneath the surface.

You can find more information at visithowardpark.com/ice-skating