How you can help local emergency food services

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is providing an opportunity for the community to help local emergency food services.

They're selling t-shirts with all proceeds benefiting the United Way of Saint Joe County's corona-virus emergency response fund.

The "Side-by-Side" campaign invites the community to wear these shirts proudly as a reminder ---that we're always together even when we're apart.

You can buy one online for $25.

100-percent of proceeds will be donated to the United Way.

