How to stay safe when ordering take-out

Michigan State University Extension today carried out a webinar on the proper way to carry out food.

Mary Donaldson put it bluntly. “There is no evidence of food or food packagings associated with the transmission of covid 19.”

That being said, the experts were adamant that all carry out packages should be handled with care.

“After unpacking your takeout bags and containers throw them away and wash your hands clean and sanitize all surfaces where takeout bags and containers have been touched and wash your hands again to enjoy your takeout food, said MSU Extension’s Mary Donaldson.”

The experts also recommend paying the bill and leaving the tip in advance to minimize contact with food service workers.

“While any worker who touches food should wear gloves, all restaurants are under the same operation that if they are sick they are not allowed to come to work so as far as the wearing masks that’s not a necessity at this point because if they’re having any sort of symptoms they’re not allowed to come to work,” added MSU Extension’s Kellie Jordan.

As for cleaning fresh fruits and vegetables the experts say there is no need to use special chemicals.

Just a rinse with cold water or a water vinegar mixture should do the trick.

MSU Extension also has a toll free hotline to respond to food safety questions at 877-643-9882.