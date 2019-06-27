How to protect your family and pets during this heat and humidity

As the heat and humidity come our way, it’s important to think about how to keep your family and your pets safe from potential heat exhaustion.

Children, the elderly, and pets are the individuals in our lives who are the most at risk of experiencing heat exhaustion.

It’s important to recognize the signs to remove them from the heat as soon as possible.

Pets will show signs like excessive and intense panting, thick saliva that can become like froth around their mouths, a dry nose and bloodshot eyes, or muscle weakness.

It’s important to cool them down gradually by putting rubbing alcohol in their armpits and on their foot pads, and to get them to the vet. It’s suggested you wait until they’ve cooled down a bit before giving them water to drink.

For humans, an early sign of heat exhaustion is a lack of energy and growing fatigue.

If a person begins to experience confusion, they need immediate medical attention as they could suffer a heat stroke.

The number one precaution you can take is to try to avoid the heat altogether.

“If they’re going to be out, avoid the heat of the day, which is middle of the afternoon and into the early evening,” said Dr. Rob Riley of the South Bend Clinic. “If they go out early in the day or late in the evening, it often is a lot cooler. If they can, find breaks to take at some point and get into an air conditioned environment.”

“I love to have my dog with me, I love to have my cat with me,” said Dr. David Visser from the Center for Animal Health. “But one of the things I have to think about it is whether the enjoyment I’m going to have is going to create risk for my pets. Home is the best place for dogs and cats during this hot weather.”

Whether human or four-legged, if an individual shows signs of heat exhaustion or worse, it’s important to get them proper medical attention.

