How to make Ikea's famous Swedish meatballs

If you're missing Ikea's famous Swedish meatballs while the stores are closed, no need to worry.

The company released their famous recipe this week and 16 Morning News Now reporter Melissa Stephens decided to give it a try.

To make the meatballs, the recipe calls for:

- 1lb of beef mince

- 8 ounces of pork mince

- 1 onion, finely chopped

- 1 clove of garlic, minced or chopped

- 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

- 1/3 cup of milk

- Salt and pepper

-1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

The first step to making the meatballs is to combine the pork and beef mince, according to the online recipe, before adding the rest of the ingredient and mixing it all together. Afterwards, the recipe says you should shape the meatballs and refrigerate them for two hours, so they’ll hold their shape.

The recipe then says the meatballs should be browned in a frying pan before added to the oven-safe dish and baked for an additional 30 minutes.

To make the cream sauce, the recipe calls for:

-5 tablespoons of unsalted butter

-1/3 cup of plain flour

-11/4 cups beef broth

-3/4 heavy cream

-2 teaspoons soy sauce

-1 teaspoon Dijon mustard