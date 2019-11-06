How to keep your pets safe this winter

Winter is coming and the St. Joseph County Humane Society is reminding pet owners to take additional steps to keep their furry friends safe.

"The number one thing is don't leave them outside for too long," said Sara Evans, from SJCHS. "If it's cold outside for you, it's cold outside for your pets."

"Don't leave them out for extended periods of time because their body temperature could drop and they could become ill or even die," Evans said. "We want to make sure they're inside and safe."

If there are a lot of cats in your area, Meow Mission is an organization that does trap, neuter, release for colonies. "They will provide you with insulated shelters to keep outdoor cats safe," Evans said. "They do vaccinations as well."

The shelter is also in need of foster pet owners. "We have at least 500 cats and 50-75 dogs," Evans said. "We are incredibly full and trying to make as much space as possible."

"Anyone looking for a dog or cat, now is the time to adopt them," Evans said. You can see what pets are available to adopt or foster by checking out their website.

