Careful with candy: Make sure pills aren't confused with sweets

Halloween is right around the corner, and a local pharmacist is issuing an important warning to families to keep their children safe this holiday season.

Creighton Kaiser, a pharmacy manger with St. Joseph Health System, is warning parents that candy could pose a serious danger to children.

"One of the risks with all that candy is that kids might have a higher tendency to grab something off the table and put it in their mouth," Kaiser said. "Maybe they’ve already had their allotted candy for the day so they won’t ask their parents, and that can be a dangerous situation."

For young kids, it’s difficult to decipher between candy and dangerous pills.

"If you look at these two bottles in my hand, they look very similar," Kaiser demonstrated. "This one is completely full of prescription medication and this one is full of candy. From where you’re standing, I’m sure you can’t tell unless you’re really close, and it looks like the same thing in each bottle."

He says being safe this Halloween starts with having a conversation with your kids.

"Parents, have a talk with your kids and let them know it’s not safe to take something and put it in their mouth," Kaiser said. "They should always check with you or another adult before they take anything that could be candy."

You can also take extra steps to prevent children from getting prescription pills.

"You should have those meds secured, preferably somewhere up and away from where they reach them with a child lock, which makes it harder to access," Kaiser said.

