How to avoid online shopping scams

We are just 14 days away from Christmas, and the clock is ticking to find the perfect holiday gifts.

If you're hoping to ditch the crowds at the mall by shopping online, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from scammers.

"There's good value to be had at smaller sites instead of larger ones," said Mitch Kajzer, director of the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit. "Use a critical eye what's being sold, what information they're asking you for when you're buying it, how did you end up at that site. All those factors. The safest thing is to shop where you know."

He also says to use a credit card instead of a debit card so you can dispute the charges.

"This time of year, a lot of emails come up with shopping offers and be skeptical about and look closely," Kajzer said. "Any email with a hyperlink, do not click on that link."

He warns some deals aren't what they seem, so be skeptical.

How do you protect yourself from porch pirates once those gifts arrive?

"I would definitely recommend video monitoring system," Kijzer said. "They are relatively inexpensive now, and they detect motion so you can immediately see what's going on."

He also says track the package closely and ask a friend or neighbor to pick up the gift if you're not home.

Kaijer hopes these tips help you avoid costly mistakes this holiday shopping season.

