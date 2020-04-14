How do you want to honor your loved one? The heightened importance of advance care

The coronavirus pandemic is showing us just how quickly life can change, which is why now is the time to have an important conversation with your loved ones.

Fewer than half of American adults have a will, leading to more pain and suffering for the family they leave behind.

We spoke with Steve Byrne who founded 'Final Roadmap', an online guide and toolkit to help prepare families.

Byrne said, "We try to have people think about what they want for themselves and share that with their families, so that when you're unable to speak for yourself, everybody is on the same page. There's no wondering, no fighting and no regrets."

He suggests having a discussion focused on three to five things that make life worth living for your loved one. It's not about dying, it's about being prepared.

Byrne said, "It's about having the peace of mind to know that you are not going to leave a legacy of a family divided. They are all going to know what you want and they are going to honor your wishes by doing it and not wondering."

Watch his full interview in the clip above. To learn more about the program, visit his website at : https://www.finalroadmap.com/

