How do leaf-burning amnesty periods affect health?

Residents in St. Joseph County have been burning leaves over the past month as part of the leaf amnesty program, but could the pollution affect your health?

Dr. Rob Riley with the South Bend Clinic says while research shows breathing in smoke over a long period of time is a possible risk factor for certain cancers, there's no evidence to show smoke inhaled during the leaf program could have any tangible long-term effects.

However, the smoke generated could irritate your eyes, nose and throat.

"Smoke from whatever source, leaf burning, etc., really amounts to air pollution," Riley said. "When you're burning something, the smoke is releasing particles into the atmosphere we're all breathing. Some of us are sensitive to this. Some might have trouble breathing when people are burning leaves."

Riley says if you do burn leaves this time of year, make sure you stand away from the fire as much as possible and upwind so you don't inhale the smoke.

