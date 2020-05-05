How Cardinal Nursing Home is staying accountable to families

For weeks, some families told WNDU a South Bend long-term care facility was not being forthcoming about coronavirus cases. Now Cardinal Nursing Home is outlining its process for reaching residents’ loved ones.

While the St. Joseph County Health Department still cannot confirm Cardinal is the facility with an outbreak, multiple sources tell 16 News Now it is the facility on East LaSalle where at least 65 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Three residents have died, and the health department said more cases could be coming.

Without confirming its cases, Cardinal provided 16 News Now with a statement on Tuesday. Spokeswoman Sherri Davies said nursing home staff are providing all information as requested by the Indiana State Department of Health to residents and their designated representative under guidance and will continue to keep families informed.

Additionally, a facility staff member has been assigned to be the primary contact for Cardinal residents and their designated representatives. The South Bend nursing home now communicates daily with residents’ designated representatives – informing them of the total number of COVID-19 cases and new cases in the last 24 hours.

If a resident or the resident’s representative isn’t satisfied with the care at Cardinal, they are provided with contact information for a person who will investigate and address any complaints or possible violations.

Full statement

Like so many long term care providers around the world, Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation continues to manage the severe impact caused by COVID-19 within the facility. We are working closely with ISDH, CMS and CDC following their guidance.

Our highest priority has always been the health and safety of our residents, their families and our staff. From the outset of this pandemic, we have gone well beyond CDC guidelines and ISDH guidance to protect our residents and staff. Those measures include:

-Restricting visitors at all of our homes

-Screening each resident for illness daily

-Screening all staff as they enter a building and taking their temperature

- Requiring all staff to wear PPE at all times

-Limiting residents to their rooms, with no group activities and no communal dining.

-Exercising best practices for infection control

• Isolating, quarantining and cohorting residents and staff who are COVID-19 positive

Uniquely and early on, American Senior Communities created its own testing strike team of nurses and partnered with a private lab to expand our testing capabilities. This strategy enhances our ability to quickly identify positive cases at Cardinal and implement isolation protocols when appropriate. Early detection is imperative to reducing the exposure risk to other residents. As the scientific community learned that people may be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, we broadened our testing to include not only residents who were showing signs and symptoms but all residents. We have tested 100% of the residents at Cardinal.

Communication with families is very important to us. Cardinal staff have been working very hard to communicate regularly and effectively with residents and family members regarding the novel virus. In response to the April 27th COVID-19 guidance by Governor Holcomb which was most recently updated on May 3, we are providing all information as requested by the Indiana State Department of Health to residents and designated representative under guidance and will continue to keep families informed.

Within each facility, we have an assigned staff person to be the primary contact for residents and their designated representatives. This is someone they can speak to about any concerns they may have. We also provide a secondary number, which serves as a customer service hotline, in case the primary contact is unavailable or has a full voicemail box.

We send daily communications to residents’ designated representatives, informing them of the total number of COVID-19 cases and new cases in the last 24 hours. We also discuss the actions being taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and how to reach a staff person if they have questions.

We are also providing contact information for the local long term care Ombudsman to every resident and resident representative as well. Anyone may contact their local Ombudsman if they feel they are unsuccessful in reaching facility staff or are not being heard.

The residents and families we serve are very important to us and we will continue to move forward with compassion, and an over-abundance of caution and quality care.