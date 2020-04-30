How COVID-19 is impacting people facing homelessness here in Michigan

Government and health officials have issued stay at home orders to ask people to stay home and stay inside, but for the homeless population, that’s not an option. The Center for the Homeless is working around the clock to do what they can to care for the homeless here in Michiana.

“People don’t have a lot of places to go,” said Steve Camilleri, Executive Director at the Center for the Homeless. “They don’t have a lot of options.”

Camilleri says the coronavirus pandemic has majorly impacted those facing homelessness in Michiana.

“So many places are closed,” Camilleri said. “What we have to think about is what could become a health crisis if there’s not running water and where are they going to get restroom facilities?”

For those staying at the Center for the Homeless, Camilleri says they’re taking physical distancing recommendations seriously.

Camilleri says it’s been inspiring to see many people come together to adapt and support the Center during these difficult times.

“In times like these, you look for the helpers and it’s amazing the amount of people helping,” Camilleri said. “It’s incredible.”

The Center for the Homeless will continue to need the community’s support in the future.

“The impact of this is going to be felt for many months into the future,” Camilleri said. “Agencies are going to continue needing the support.”

