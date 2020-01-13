Houston Astros punished for 2017 World Series sign stealing

The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the MLB suspended the two for sign stealing.

The team was fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face discipline.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

