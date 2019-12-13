House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote

The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The vote in the House panel was split along party lines, with 23 Democrats voting in favor and 17 Republicans opposed. The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.

The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid.

The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler abruptly delayed action on the historic vote late Thursday night. Committee members clashed all day Thursday.

The panel slogged for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines.

Republicans insisted on lengthy debate and votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump.

They won no Democratic support and had no hope of winning any.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted his approval of the Republican effort, calling the GOP lawmakers on the panel “warriors.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

