Hotel to close for repairs after lightning strike sparks fire

A Michiana hotel that caught fire after being struck by lightning on Friday will be closed several months for repairs.

Late Friday afternoon, Harbor Grand Hotel in New Buffalo was hit by lightning, sparking a fire in the attic space above the third-floor guest rooms.

Hotel guests and staff were evacuated as fire departments from around the area put out the fire.

Not only is there fire damage, but there's water damage as well.

The owners say that over the course of the next eight to 10 months, it will be stripped to the studs and rebuilt.

The hotel hopes to reopen its lobby and restaurant in April of 2020, followed by guest rooms in early June.

