Hot and humid for the weekend

Heat and especially humidity will be a big factor for us this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and even into the low 90s, with the heat index in the low to mid 90s. After a cool Spring, this is quite a difference. We'll have a chance for some spotty showers and storms at times as well. The heat and humidity, combined with a front that will be with us through the weekend and beyond, will bring chances for spotty to scattered showers and storms each day. The heat, humidity and rain chances continue into the work week, but it does look a little cooler towards next weekend.