TODAY:

Highs reach nearly 90 this afternoon with high levels of humidity. We’ll experience a heat index of 95° under partly cloudy skies. A few passing showers with an isolated thunderstorm.

TONIGHT:

Little to no relief from the heat overnight. Low temperatures in the low 70s! Maintaining high levels of humidity.

TOMORROW:

Another possible round of fog with lots of water vapor in the air. Highs reach the upper 80s, once again as we track afternoon thundershowers. No severe weather.