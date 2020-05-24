Hot and humid for Memorial Day with storms possible

We made it to 88 degrees today, the warmest since October 1. A much nicer night ahead with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies (slight chance for an isolated shower/rumble early). It will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Another warm, humid day for Memorial Day as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially with the heat of the day in the afternoon and early evening. More of the same into Thursday with temps in the 80s and increasing chances for showers and storms. A front finally comes through Thursday night bringing cooler, more seasonable temperatures and drier conditions for next weekend.

