Hot and humid finish to the weekend

A hot and humid day ahead, but it should be much drier than yesterday. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies overall, but there is a slight chance for isolated showers or storms to pop up later this afternoon. The heat will be the focus of the day as temperatures soar into the mid 80s, and with the humidity it will feel closer to 90 degrees.

Tonight should bring clear to partly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions. Lows in the upper 60s. We have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Memorial Day, especially in the afternoon and early evening. We will see very warm and humid conditions through the work week with scattered showers and storms possible each day, especially with the heating of the day in the afternoon/early evening. Temperatures get back to normal this weekend with drier conditions expected.