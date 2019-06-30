Hot and humid again today

It's going to be another hot and humid day today with highs in the upper 80s and the heat index in the low to mid 90s. Cooler conditions near Lake Michigan. We'll be dry this morning, but we're watching a complex in Wisconsin that's diving south, and could bring showers and storms to western areas especially late this afternoon and into this evening. There is a low chance for strong to severe storms in western areas for late this afternoon into tonight. Models have been hinting that the better chance for that will be west of our area, but we will still need to watch closely. If you're going to be outside for a while, make sure you're drinking lots of water, and taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

The heat and humidity continue through the work week, and so will the chance for showers and storms. It will be a small chance most days, but plenty of dry time as well.