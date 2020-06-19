Hot again today but some needed rain this weekend

Hot today and a touch more humid. Mostly sunny overall but some clouds at times especially this afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees. Mostly clear again tonight with warmer lows in the upper 60s.

We haven’t had any rain since last Friday night, and we’re really getting dry. We will finally get some rain chances in here this weekend. There’s just a slight chance on Saturday during the day, and a little better chance Saturday night and Sunday. We will then be in a wetter weather pattern for several days with chances for scattered showers and storms. We’re hot and humid this weekend into early next week until the front that will be stalled out to our west through the weekend finally makes it through here and cools us down closer to normal.

