Horses bring cheer to residents at Hubbard Hill

Residents at Hubbard Hills Living Wisdom community were greeted by mini-horses today.

Two non-profits joined together to spread some cheer.

Peep and Yoshi arrived at 10:00 a.m. to walk around.

“We have been saying no as you know to a lot of things for our residents, no you can't get out, no you can’t go to the beauty shop,” Hubbard Hill’s Tim Henke said. “So when an opportunity that says yes comes along, we gratefully and thankfully say yes. Our residents are outside in the front for the first time, we have horses they're able to pet, so it’s just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity.”

Many residents have already called family members to tell them all about the special visit.

