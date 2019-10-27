Horse dies a month after being confiscated from LaGrange County farm

The horse that was confiscated from a farm in LaGrange County last month has died.

The Indiana Horse Rescue says Mica was found dead outside her gate around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

She was originally suffering from injuries while on Larry Myers Farm in Howe before being confiscated by police back on September 25.

More animals were seized from that same farm on Wednesday after the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Board of Animal Health found dead animals improperly disposed.

Authorities also found more animals that were not cared for properly.

Indiana Horse Rescue Director Cathryn Caldwell say's it was heartbreaking that Mica died.

"You work so close with these horses. You love them, you pet them, you care for them. She was bathed for a skin injury," she explains. "We thought we had made the hurdle, now we have to bury her."

The Indiana Horse Rescue says Mica's health was improving and are not sure what may have caused her death.