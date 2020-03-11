Hopeful Home Fund prevents another tax foreclosure

A Berrien County couple that began the month with serious property tax problems now owes just a debt of gratitude.

The delinquent tax debts of Kendra and Jeremy McNees are in the process of being wiped out with help from the Hopeful Home Fund.

The fund uses community donations to prevent the homes of select struggling families from falling into tax foreclosure.

“We have a 10 year old child so not having any place,

yeah, where do we go, for him to go and then not having the security we thought we did when we moved out here,” Jeremy McNees told 16 News Now.

Things haven’t quite gone as planned for the McNees since they moved to Berrien County from Las Vegas after the death of Jeremy’s grandmother.

“February, ’16 I lost my left leg to diabetes,” said Kendra McNees. “I’ve made this joke. I don't care if you have to cut off all my body parts and I’m nothing but a head in a jar, I’m not leaving my son.

Kendra ended up losing both legs to diabetic complications and then faced the possibility of losing the home the couple inherited from Jeremy’s grandmother because a hidden mortgage was found during probate.

“Worst part is, we made the credit union aware that the mortgage was there,” said Jeremy McNees. “The mortgage was paid down to $9,000, but now you have another eight years of interest on it too.”

Jeremy said the property tax bill nearly doubled when a homestead deduction on the property was taken away.

With nowhere else to turn and the delinquent tax foreclosure deadline rapidly approaching the Hopeful Home fund came to the rescue. “

“So, I think the fund’s going to pay $4,600 and so that'll, you know, get them out of foreclosure which is the most important thing right now,” said Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski. We’re just fortunate we live in a great county where people are nice enough to donate to this fund.”

The idea for the fund began in 2018 after an 88 year old woman walked 1.2 miles from her home to the treasurer’s office to establish a monthly payment plan to address her delinquent tax situation.

Someone from the community stepped up and anonymously paid the woman’s taxes. “Mildred (Gray) was able to, she passed away in her home late last year peacefully and didn’t have that burden where she ‘had to go’ type of deal,” Witkowsi said.

Last year the fund helped Shannon O’Brien, a mother suffering from bone and breast cancer while caring for triplet high school daughters.

“A lot of people think I donate this money, and it goes to people who don't really need it. Well, this time it went to people who really needed it,” said Kendra McNees. “Now I don't have to worry about, is my son going to have a place to sleep in a month? Is, you know, he going to have a place to play? Is he going to, you know, where is he going to grow up, where's he going to go? I don' have to worry about it now.”

The fund paid about half of the delinquent tax bill of the McNees who should be able to cover the rest.

Donations to the Hopeful Home Fund can be made through the United Way of Southwest Michigan and can be sent to 2015 Lakeview Ave. St. Joseph, Michigan, 49085.

