Hoosiers urged to submit price-gouging complaints online

Hoosiers are urged to submit price-gouging complaints online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Michigan's attorney general sent a cease and desist letter to Menards after receiving 18 complaints about face masks, bleach and other products being sold at high prices.

From Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill:

Attorney General Curtis Hill today urged Hoosiers who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods during the coronavirus pandemic to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

While specific price-gouging authority in Indiana law refers to fuel prices during a state of emergency, the Office of the Attorney General has authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits appropriate enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct. In an executive order issued Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers who believe they’ve been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods should contact the Attorney General’s Office.

In accordance with the executive order and the authority of the Office within Indiana law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is accepting complaints related to excessive prices for all consumer goods.

To submit a price-gouging complaint, the Office is encouraging Hoosiers to utilize the online consumer complaint form, which can be found at www.indianaconsumer.com, click on “File a Complaint”. If you have questions about the types of complaints handled by the Consumer Protection Division, you may call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.

For more information about the coronavirus outbreak, please contact the Indiana State Department of Health at 877-826-0011, or go online to www.in.gov/coronavirus/.