Hoosier Lottery honoring Hoosier Heroes

Since 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has given back $6 billion dollars to causes including police and firefighter pensions and the Teachers' Retirement Fund.

Now, they are shining a light on Hoosier Heroes.

In light of everything going on in our world, the Hoosier Lottery would like to recognize everything that first responders and our teachers are doing.

With kids out of school for the remainder of the school year, parents are realizing how important the roles of our teachers are and our first responders are on the front lines right now trying to keep everyone safe.

If you want to submit your own hero, a retired police officer, firefighter, or teacher, just go to the Hoosier Lottery website.