Honk if you love transit workers! Trains salute vital staff

Trains across the U.S. will sound their horns to honor the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Amtrak trains and regional partner trains across the U.S. plan to give two blasts of their horns at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday in a salute to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic.

Amtrak Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner says the workers should be “thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time.”





From Transpo:



The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) will participate in the "#SoundTheHorn" campaign, to honor and say thank you to all essential public transit employees working through the pandemic. At 3:00 p.m. (EST) on April 16, all participating transit organizations will simultaneously sound two one-second horn blasts from each vehicle in service.

This effort is spearheaded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), together with NJ TRANSIT, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Amtrak, NYC Ferry, and other regional bus and ferry operators.

Transpo is proud of the drivers, mechanics, custodians, and other employees who continue to serve the South Bend and Mishawaka community in the midst of the pandemic. Transpo honors their dedication and spirit, as transit employees transport our essential workers throughout the region.

