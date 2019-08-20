Homeless apartment plans suffer a setback

A proposal to build 22 new apartments for the homeless in South Bend suffered a setback Tuesday.

People living in and around the chosen site in the 1500 block of West Washington Street dominated a public hearing before the Area Plan Commission.

“Our social and economic stability in that neighborhood is fragile, and you're placing more socially economic people within this neighborhood. I was scared, be scared to say it's gonna be called skid row,” one area resident said.

In the end, commission members took three votes before agreeing to send the request for a needed zoning change on to the South Bend Common Council without a recommendation.

“These types of housing developments, to house the chronically homeless are difficult in any community and any state and any region and in any city, but it’s a proven method to make a huge impact,” South Bend Heritage Foundation Executive Director Marco Mariani said.

