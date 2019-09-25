Homicide victims honored at National Day of Remembrance gathering

A gathering in downtown South Bend was held Wednesday as part of National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims.

Mamas Against Violence and city leaders hosted the event at The Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

They gathered in prayer, spoke out against violence and remembered those killed. It included a candlelight vigil and walk along the East Race-River Lights Plaza.

People there wanted to spread a message for everyone to see.

"I hope everybody sees all the parents that are hurting, all the family members that are hurting," said Richard Warfield, whose son was killed in April 2017. "I hope they see that and they can like feel it and want to do something about it and talk to their family members. We have too much going on right now, let's keep it down. Hopefully it will start a trend where we won't see too much violence in the community at all."

Congress declared the Day of Remembrance a national holiday in 2007.

