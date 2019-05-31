Homeless campsites in Goshen to be removed next week

A community of people living in tents in Goshen has just two days to remove their campsite before the city of Goshen removes it for them.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible,” said Derek Adams, a friend of camper.

That is what some people living in campsites in Goshen are saying about a city ordinance to remove all campsites on public property by Monday, June 3.

If they don’t, they will be given a notice saying they have 48 hours to remove their belongings. Once those 48 hours are up, the city will move in and start taking anything on the property down.

Adams said he used to be homeless and said people at the homeless campsites need the city’s help.

“The people who are living in these tents deserve somewhere to stay. As far as not having a home, this would be probably the safest place anyone could be,” Adams said.

Christine DeLaFuente, who lives in the Hawks apartment complex right across from the tents, says she is not bothered by the tents but is bothered by anyone who may look at removing the tents as a bad thing.

“I hope for all of them in the next few days that this next upcoming move for them – they will take as a good thing, in order to get focused again and make choices that get them a better outcome,” DeLaFuente said.

The city says it is willing to live up to creating that better outcome for homeless campers and is wiling to help provide assistance to anyone who needs a new place stay, a place like the one that felt safe to them.

“I want see these people at least get shelter. Shelter, food and safety. That’s the main thing. Safety’s the main thing,” Adams said.

The city has warned campers about the deadline on three separate occasions and has offered their help campers find a place to stay.

Many people have questioned the legal authority of the city to remove campers from public property, but the city says they have done their research and what they are doing is totally legal.

