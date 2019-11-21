Home invasion suspect dead after being shot by homeowner; police looking for second suspect

One suspect is dead and another is on the run after a home invasion late Wednesday night in Benton Township.

Police were called to Briarwood Apartments on Union Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a home invasion and gun shots fired.

When they arrived, officers learned two masked men with guns entered an apartment and ordered occupants in the living room to “get down.”

The renter of the apartment was in a bedroom, heard the commotion, exited the bedroom with a rifle and shot one of the suspects.

Both suspects took off continuing to shoot at the apartment.

Police eventually located one of the suspects laying on the pavement outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect was pronounced dead.

Three men, one woman and three children were inside the apartment.

Police are looking for the second suspect.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online for the latest on this breaking story.

