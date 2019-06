The home was destroyed, but no one was hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 24000 block of Packard Ave. at 12:30 p.m. on reports of a home on fire. No one was inside at the time, but officials say a lot of belongs were destroyed.

Warren Township and South Bend officials are working to determine who owns the home.

At this time, a cause is unknown.

