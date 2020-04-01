Holy Cross College postpones graduation ceremony

Holy Cross College is postponing its graduation ceremony to Labor Day Weekend.

Instead of a virtual graduation, officials say they want to bring together the graduates with the entire campus community, along with the new class to celebrate the class of 2020.

“Our college community will gather early in the fall semester for an official welcome home celebration that would involve a festival of sorts as the center of this college celebration will be the Commencement of the Class of 2020,” said Father Tyson. “What will be unique is a welcome home weekend celebration where the entire college community will celebrate its coming home after months of being apart…”

Commencement activities for the Class of 2020 will be held on September 4-6.

Baccalaureate Mass is scheduled for September 4th where we will gather to pray in thanksgiving with and for the graduates.

The Commencement ceremony is on Saturday, September 5th at 2 p.m.

