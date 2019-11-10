Holy Cross College holds annual Marine Corps Morning Colors Ceremony

The 16th annual Marine Corps Morning Colors Ceremony was held at Holy Cross College on Sunday.

Marines from the Notre Dame ROTC and the United State Marine Corps Reserves came together in honor of the Marine Corps' 244th birthday.

Together, they joined in on a flag raising ceremony honoring veterans, especially the ones that came before them.

"If wasn't for the veterans in the past today, we wouldn't have this great nation that we have right now. It was because of war-fighting veterans and the people that paved the way before us that have made everything the way it is today," explained Sergeant Darren Dietrich.

The ceremony was part of a worldwide celebration held every year as a result of an order made nearly a century ago in honor of the founding of the Marine Corps.