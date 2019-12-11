Holiday ticket packages available for 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA

The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is returning to Harbor Shores in May, and right now, you can get your hands on some holiday gift ticket packages for the golf fan in your family.

The discounted ticket packages to the championship are limited in quantity and include rounds of golf at the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course at Harbor Shores. Orders placed by Dec. 19 will be shipped in time for Christmas delivery.

The tournament's director says the event always brings a big boost to Benton Harbor's economy.

"This championship, first and foremost, is about having a long-lasting positive impact in this community," Senior PGA Championship Director Ryan Ogle said. "On average, based on two different studies, there's roughly $8 million economic impact to the community every time we're here, and to think this'll be the fifth time we bring that."

The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship takes place from May 19-May 24.

For more on the exclusive, limited-time ticket options this holiday season, visit attend.srpga.com/tickets.

