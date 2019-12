Mr. Claus himself stopped by 16 News Now Saturday morning to tell us about a holiday open house at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore!

The itenerary for today's event is as follows:

11am-Story time with Fr John Jenkins CSC

11:40 am Christmas carols with Bremen High School’s Lioness and The Mane Attraction

12 pm Story time with Digger Phelps as

“The Grinch”

12:30 pm Visit Saint Nicholas

Snap a photo if you wish

12:30 pm Christmas Crafts and Activities