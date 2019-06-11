Holcomb speaks at Washington business summit

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke at a summit in Washington Tuesday. The governor spoke during a panel discussion at the 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

It's a governmentwide program to encourage foreign direct investment in the U.S. economy.

Holcomb said he hoped to connect with multiple international companies and industries while at the summit.

"It's an advantage to be so close to so many businesses from around the world and government leaders from all across the globe all in one place for a couple of days," he said. "… When we're able to share not just the math but the quality of place Indiana offers – a cool place to live, work and play – people that come to Indiana will want to stay."

Holcomb also talked about Indiana being the No. 1 state for manufacturing, saying expanding connectivity in the state is a priority.

