Holcomb decision on stay at home order expected Friday

We’ll find out Friday if Indiana is ready to restart its economy.

The state’s current stay at home order expires Friday at a minute before midnight unless the governor decides otherwise.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has been playing his cards close to his vest- saying he’ll announce his decision Friday afternoon.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller feels any decision on the governor’s part to restart the economy is unlikely given that coronavirus cases have yet to peak.

“The data and the medical community are pretty clear that we’re not passed the worst of this yet and it seems it would be a strange time right now to be loosening restrictions when we’re still rising and haven’t seen the worst of it yet," Mueller said.

Some feel even if the governor would give the green light making economic activity possible, it might not be practical.

“And so and I’ll just give you an example, let’s say you own a clothing store at the mall and people are coming in and trying on clothes. What do you do? Do those get hung back up on the rack? Do they have to be cleaned?” Asked South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea. “I have about 1,300 member businesses that we work for. I’d say that, you know, they all want to open but they all want to open the right way.”

In Indianapolis, officials extended a local stay at home order of their own through May 15.

“We’ll look to see what they did and see what might be done here,” said Mayor Mueller. “You know I understand the urgency of reopening these stay at home orders are difficult and businesses are really taking this on the chin but the worst thing for our economy is that we open too soon and it gets away from us and then we have a real mess on our hands.”

