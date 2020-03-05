Hitting the bull's-eye: Michiana athlete making big impact in archery

When you think of archery, movies like "The Hunger Games" and "Lord of the Rings" probably come to mind.

But it's a sport that is growing in popularity, and one of its best young athletes is in Michiana.

16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas talked with the young archer about his sport and his passion.

Wren Moriconi has has only been practicing archery for two years, but he's already made a huge impact on the sport.

Right now, he's the No. 1-ranked archer for his age in the state of Michigan and 24th in the country.

"It feels really good to look down the range and see that you've got an arrow right on the mark," Wren said.

You could say he got started by virtue of a happy accident.

"Two years ago he spent a week in Camp Tannadoonah in Michigan," his mother, Heather, said.

"We had a competition for the golden arrow. It was an award for the best shooting for the day, and I won by accident, I guess," Wren recalled.

After that experience, he was hooked.

"He went on to win No. 1 in Michigan state in his age category, and then he was in the Top 25 nationally," Heather said. "He went on to the national tournament in Cincinnati. And seeing his quick rise in competition and his consistency has really made us very proud."

Wren is headed to Adams High School next year, and he dreams of starting an archery club.

"It helps a lot with focus and just remembering to breathe and relax, and I think it would help a lot for people to have something that they can do that's fun, but also, it's something that everybody can do," he said. "You don't have to be really athletic to do it, you don't have to, like, be really strong, so anybody that doesn't like a team sport, you can try archery, because it's something anybody can do."

For more from Wren, watch the video above.

