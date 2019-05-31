Historic slow start to planting continues for Indiana

The historic slow start to planting for farmers continues.

Even though it's warming up here in Michiana, rain has been shrinking the window of opportunity for farmers this season.

Betsy Jibben from our reporting partners at AgDay has more on this year's planting progress, or lack thereof, in the Hoosier state.

It's a late spring for Elkhart County, Indiana farmer Lynn Loucks and his buddy Gunner. Fields usually planted by now remain saturated

"Have you planted any seed in the ground yet?" Betsy asked Loucks.

"All of my seed is planted in the barn yet," Loucks said.

Even if the weather does begin to cooperate, Loucks needs several warm days before he even thinks about dusting off the planter.

"It will be a week, five, six days of good weather before we can even get going again," he said.

And Loucks is not alone. The United States Department of Agriculture says Indiana only has 22 percent of its corn crop planted, and for soybeans, that's 11 percent. Both are considerably lower than the five-year average.

If Indiana farmers have purchased federal crop insurance, June 5 is the last day to plant corn and be fully covered. For soybeans, that date is June 20.

Some farmers are already switching seed to varieties which take less time to grow.

"I have already switched to some shorter-day corn because of that, and I am starting to think about maybe all soybeans," Loucks said.

One elevator in Lessburg, Indiana, sells seed to its customers, and it's selling and exchanging seed with them later than normal.

"About half of all of the units that went out for full-season corn have been switched over to the shorter-season corn," Clunette Elevator's Meredith Miller said.

Farmers are still coming in, trying to exchange at the last minute with a hope they'll plant soon.

"The seed guys just got another shipment in today, trying to meet the demand guys have because they are wanting to switch out of that full-season variety," Miller said.

As Loucks tries to form a plan, he's at the mercy of Mother Nature.

"We are in a rainy cycle, and it's going to take something to clear it out," he said.

