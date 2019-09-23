Historic Elkhart fountain rededicated 2 years after police chase damage

The Dr. Havilah Beardsley Memorial Fountain in Elkhart has been rededicated.

The 1913 monument was damaged two years ago when a vehicle crashed into it during a police chase.

But on Monday, the public looked on as the historic fountain, built in honor of the first physician in the area, was rededicated after being repaired.

"It's easy in this day and age for people to sort of cast older things aside, especially if they become damaged," Ruthmere Foundation Executive Director Bill Firstenberger said. "It takes a lot of intentional effort to repair something and to restore it and bring it back."

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese was on hand at the ceremony, saying the Beardsley family was made up of founders and job creators in the community, and he's glad to see continued gratitude for what they have done.

