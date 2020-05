TODAY:

Finally dry! We’re starting the day off cool, but comfortable in the middle 50s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s. A bit breezy with winds continuing from the east.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the lower 50s under mostly clear skies. Mainly dry and cool.

TOMORROW:

Another pleasant day. Rain-free from morning to evening with highs reaching the lower 70s. Plenty of afternoon sunshine.