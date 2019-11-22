High waters in New Buffalo bring erosion and trash ashore

Southwest Michigan communities have been dealing with their own beach erosion problems.

Debris left from flooding at the New Buffalo beach. This is what was left behind after the water receded.

Storms and high water levels have eaten away at some public beaches and lakefront properties in New Buffalo

"The parking lot was all full of water, and then when it went back, this is what was left over," owner of Eudave Landscaping Manuel Eudave said.

The parking lot leading up to the New Buffalo beach is crumbling to pieces. Garbage blends into the sand after the lot was flooded a couple weeks ago.

"Everything was flooded, the water went over the street and over the parking lot," Eudave said.

This beach isn't dealing with bad erosion on its shore, but high waters are bringing trash on land that sticks around.

"The issue we have is the water coming off the lake, going downriver when we get that wind from that direction. I've got riverfront properties that are carpeted with plastic debris," New Buffalo City Manager David Richards said.

Eudave's landscaping crews are cleaning up what the river left behind.

"I already had a couple guys this morning clean all the cups and other garbage, because I can't mix it with all the other debris. So we just picked up all the garbage now, and my crew is going to come in and clean all the sand and all the debris that's here," Eudave said.

There's clear damage from the water on the edge of the parking lot.

"It undermined the pavement of the beach parking lot, so one corner of it, like 20-by-20 foot section needs to be removed and replaced," Richards said.

Richards says they won't be able to get to work on that until the spring.

Richards says the cost of repairing the parking lot could be somewhere in between $15,000 and $25,000.

