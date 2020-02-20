High schoolers' art on display at South Bend museum

At the South Bend Museum of Art these days, patrons can check out art from local high schoolers along with pieces by professionals.

The display of high schoolers' art is thanks to a partnership between the South Bend Museum of Art and the Scholastic Art Awards. The students' whose work is on display in South Bend won awards in the Northwest Indiana and Southwest Lower Michigan Region.

The awards give high school students a chance to get their name out there and their art displayed in more than just a high school setting. Some winners will even go on to a national contest level.

"This is really for most of our students the main opportunity for them to be recognized for their work," Marian High School Art Department Chair Gina Bonewitz said.

For students, it's important.

"It's like sensationally important," award winner Autumn Leap said. "It's this like huge celebration of art."

It is a way to get into the professional world of art.

"If [students] don't get into these things, then how do people with real talent get out there?" award winner Elizabeth Rhee said. "This is a way to show their work, show them like what they can do, and then people from everywhere can see what they can do, and maybe that's how maybe their careers can get started."

If you want to go see the students' art yourself, the exhibit runs through March 7.

