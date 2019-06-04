High school students tour C-SPAN bus

Students at Washington High School did not climb the yellow school bus Tuesday. Instead, they boarded C-SPAN's interactive bus.

Students experienced everything from large-screen TVs to a production studio for programming. They also learned what C-SPAN had to offer and saw how their coverage works.

“We go all around the country. We've been to all 50 states. We pretty much just kind of go to schools and let the students know how they can incorporate C-SPAN in the classroom. We are considered a primary source. We like to tell students they can use us in their papers,” said Ivette Lucero, a marketing representative for C-SPAN.

This year the network celebrates 40 years of broadcasting congressional proceedings.